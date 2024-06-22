Pannun murder plot: Nikhil Gupta hasn’t sought consular access, says MEA

NEW DELHI : The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday said it did not receive a formal request for consular access for Indian national Nikhil Gupta, who was extradited to the US last week. Gupta, 52, is facing charges of a “murder-for-hire plot” against pro-Khalistan leader and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. He was arrested by Czech Republic authorities but was later extradited to the US. The DOJ indicted Nikhil Gupta for allegedly plotting to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. (AP)(HT_PRINT)

The MEA said the Indian government was in touch with Gupta’s family.

Gupta pleaded not guilty on Monday to murder-for-hire conspiracy charges in a court in Manhattan and a source close to his family told Reuters on Thursday that it wanted New Delhi’s help to “get justice”.

“We have so far not received any request for consular access from Gupta, but his family has got in touch with us,” EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters.

“We are in touch with the family members and we are looking at the matter as to what can be done on their request,” he said.

The US government has said it thwarted the alleged plot to kill Pannun and warned India about concerns of its involvement.

India has designated Pannun an “individual terrorist” but has dissociated itself from the plot, saying it goes against government policy. Pannun advocates for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

A source, who declined to be named given the sensitive nature of a case that has diplomatic implications, had said Gupta’s family has not been able to establish direct contact with him since his extradition.

“Regardless of the allegations raised against him, he is an Indian citizen and a patriot who deserves the rights and protections granted by the government to its citizens, the source said.

The family believed Gupta “is a victim in this series of events” but that “he will get justice”.