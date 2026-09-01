Parallel electricity distribution network: Haryana govt against licence bid for Gurugram, Nuh, says energy minister

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Monday said the state government has opposed the proposal to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence in Gurugram and Nuh to a private company. The minister told the assembly that the government continues to oppose the proposal even after an expert committee, constituted by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), submitted its report to the regulator. Anil Vij

Vij also said the government would approach the courts if necessary. The energy minister was clarifying the government’s position on the issue of a parallel electricity distribution licence, which was raised in connection with a question related to the energy department in the Haryana assembly.

The minister said HERC is an autonomous body established under a law enacted by Parliament. The commission has the authority to grant licences for electricity distribution. When the commission sought the state government’s response on the matter, he and his department opposed the proposal on every point, the minister said.

Vij further said an open hearing was held in this regard, in which various stakeholders participated. The state government also presented its position and opposed the grant of a parallel electricity distribution licence. Following this, the commission constituted a three-member expert committee, which recommended that electricity distribution by a private entity could be permitted.

Vij said that after the expert committee submitted its report, the government again expressed pointwise opposition and submitted its response to the commission. He said that the matter is scheduled for a hearing on September 3 and therefore, he wants the expert committee’s report to be made public so that the concerned stakeholders can also express their views on the matter.