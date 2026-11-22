Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh on Saturday accused the Bhagwant Mann government of political vendetta after he was allegedly denied permission to meet Youth Congress leaders lodged in Patiala Central Jail. They were arrested on Thursday for allegedly obstructing a public servant from performing official duties and causing damage to public property. (HT File) more

Punjab Youth Congress president along with District Youth Congress (rural) president Arshdeep Singh Shamspur and two others, was sent to judicial custody on Friday. They were arrested on Thursday for allegedly obstructing a public servant from performing official duties and causing damage to public property.

Pargat said the Youth Congress workers had been demanding an impartial probe into alleged irregularities in the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) recruitment examination. He asked whether demanding an impartial investigation into alleged irregularities in the PCS recruitment process was a crime.

Calling the denial of permission a reflection of the government’s “dictatorial approach”, he accused the police and prison authorities of being used to crush dissent rather than address the opposition’s questions. He had visited the jail alongside Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi and other Congress leaders to meet the detained Congress workers.

Pargat also raised allegations of a ₹10,000-crore scam in GMADA and irregularities at Baba Farid University, demanding accountability from the state government. He accused the state government of shielding those facing questions over alleged financial and recruitment-related irregularities.

“Register a hundred cases against us, we will neither be intimidated nor retreat from the fight for the rights of Punjab’s youth,” he said.

He demanded the release of the arrested leaders and an impartial investigation into the allegations concerning PCS recruitment, GMADA and Baba Farid University.

Patiala Central Jail superintendent Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal said only family members are permitted to visit inmates. Other visitors require special grounds and must have their names specifically listed by the inmate. Accordingly, jail authorities denied Pargat and other Congress leaders permission to meet the arrested leaders.

Flags ‘deteriorating’ law & order in Punjab

Pargat Singh has raised concerns over the law and order situation in the state.

Calling the reported firing incidents across the state alarming, he noted that attackers opened fire on youths preparing a langar in Tarn Taran, killing 19-year-old Sukhraj Singh and injuring three others. He also pointed out two separate firing incidents in Mohali—one outside a salon and another outside an architect’s residence in Phase 11.

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government, Pargat alleged that it has turned Punjab into a “jungle raj”, adding that police “failures” and gangster-related violence have created an atmosphere of fear among the public.

He said these incidents have raised serious concerns about Punjab’s law and order situation and the safety of ordinary citizens.