The city woke up to a chilly Saturday, with the minimum temperature at the Santacruz observatory plunging to 16.2°C, 5°C below normal, making it Mumbai’s second-coldest November morning in a decade. The only lower reading in the past decade was 15.7°C, recorded on November 30 last year. South Mumbai was relatively warmer, with the Colaba observatory recording a minimum of 21.8°C, still 1.7°C below normal. ( HT Photo) more

The coldest November minimum on record remains 13.3°C, recorded in 1950, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

South Mumbai was relatively warmer, with the Colaba observatory recording a minimum of 21.8°C, still 1.7°C below normal.

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IMD officials attributed the drop to northwesterly and westerly winds bringing in the sea breeze early, along with the absence of an anticyclonic system. The conditions are expected to continue over the next few days, although temperatures are likely to rise. The minimum is forecast to touch 18°C on Sunday and 20°C on Monday.

The daytime temperature also remained below normal. Santacruz recorded a maximum of 33.2°C, while Colaba registered 32°C.

On the air quality front, Mumbai’s average AQI stood at 118, placing the city in the moderate category. Twenty-five of the 26 monitoring stations also recorded moderate air quality. Colaba was the lone exception, with an AQI of 219 in the poor category.