MUMBAI: Eateries and food vendors operating around Vidhan Bhavan and the Air India building at Nariman Point have come under the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) scanner, with the agency imposing fines totalling ₹1.57 lakh during a special inspection drive. The FDA inspected 28 establishments across the two locations and suspended the licence of a juice stall near Vidhan Bhavan for failing to maintain hygiene standards. FDA fines eateries near Vidhan Bhavan, Air India bldg ₹1.57L more

At the Air India building, 15 establishments were inspected and 13 were penalised a total of ₹90,000. Around Vidhan Bhavan, 13 establishments were checked and penalties worth ₹67,000 were imposed.

“Most of these were not registered eateries but registered vendors liable to follow licence conditions. Since they did not comply with the prescribed norms, they were penalised,” an FDA official said.

The license of a Fresh-N-Juice stall near Vidhan Bhavan was also suspended. The inspections found that several establishments had failed to maintain the hygiene conditions required under their licences.

The FDA also penalised Janata Fast Food Centre in Churchgate ₹60,000 and Zam Zam Juice Centre in Bandra West ₹1 lakh.

The action was part of a wider statewide drive in which the FDA took action against 38 establishments over two days, including 13 in Mumbai. Licences of five establishments were suspended on Friday. These included Kha Burger in Andheri West, a Blink Commerce outlet in Wadala, Shree Prasad Bakery in Mazgaon and Azad Icecream in Dadar West.

The FDA also seized food stock worth ₹3.52 crore across the state during the last two days.

One of the more serious cases of hygiene violations was reported at Maiz Mexican Kitchen, run by Mazi Hospitality on Ramchandra Lane in Malad. FDA officials found 10 to 15 cockroaches on storage racks and inside company-packed quinoa packets. The outlet was also found storing butter and cheese at improper temperatures, keeping sauces without labels and failing to carry out pest-control operations in its kitchen.

The FDA has directed food businesses to display their licences or registration certificates prominently and follow prescribed hygiene norms, including keeping raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, separate.