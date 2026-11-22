MUMBAI: A teenage couple was allegedly abused, assaulted and driven out of a municipal garden in Kurla by a group of boys on Friday evening, police said. The Ghatkopar police have detained eight minors in connection with the assault after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. Eight minors detained for assaulting couple in Kurla garden. more

According to the police, the couple was at Pramod Mahajan Garden, behind Phoenix Marketcity mall, when a group of boys aged between 12 and 15 allegedly surrounded them and began hurling abuses. When the couple tried to reason with the group, the boys allegedly assaulted them with a hockey stick and forced them out of the garden, police said.

The police contacted the couple after the video began circulating online and registered an FIR against eight children in conflict with law.

The case has been registered under sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deal with unlawful assembly, being armed with a weapon while part of such an assembly, causing hurt using dangerous weapons, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

The boys will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said. Notices have been sent to their parents.

“We are finding out what was the reason for the assault,” an officer said.

Police are recording statements from the couple and the minors to determine whether the two groups had any prior dispute.