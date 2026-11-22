MUMBAI: Posing as a local councillor and warning pedestrians about rising chain-snatching cases, a 56-year-old history-sheeter allegedly tricked two people into handing over their gold ornaments before fleeing with the valuables. The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the accused from Naigaon East on Saturday. Police said he has 61 cases registered against him and is wanted in seven more. Man with 68 past cases dupes 2 pedestrians of gold ornaments more

The two incidents took place on Monday afternoon within the jurisdiction of NM Joshi Marg police station. The accused allegedly approached the pedestrians, struck up a conversation and claimed that thefts had increased in the area. He then offered to help them secure their gold ornaments and cash by putting the valuables in a bag.

Using sleight of hand, he allegedly stole the ornaments while pretending to help them, a police officer from Crime Branch Unit 3 said. He had allegedly posed as a councillor and a ward-level political party office-bearer to gain their confidence, the officer added.

The police said several similar incidents had been reported across Mumbai and its suburbs, but the accused had not been traced. Crime Branch Unit 3 launched a targeted investigation and identified him with the help of informers.

He was arrested from Mahalaxmi Nagar in Naigaon East on Saturday and handed over to the NM Joshi Marg police station, police said.

The 56-year-old, who is originally from Bhiwandi, has 61 cases registered against him and is wanted in seven others across the Mumbai, Mumbai Railway and Navi Mumbai police commissionerates, taking the total to 68, police said.