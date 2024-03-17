Parked rail coach catches fire in Ambala city

A fire broke out in a staff coach camp for railway employees stationed at Ambala City railway station on Saturday. The reason behind the incident was not ascertained immediately but the blaze is suspected to have been caused by a gas cylinder blast. Firefighters dousing flames in the train coach stationed at Ambala City railway station. (HT Photo)

No death or injury was reported in the fire. The blaze was doused by three fire tenders.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Officials from fire and railway department, and Government Railway Police reached the spot to probe the matter.

Officials said that the track relaying train staff was residing in the coach and was cooking food when a minor blast occurred in one of the three cylinders, leading to the blaze.

Ambala railway division’s senior divisional commercial manager Naveen Kumar said that the staff camp coach runs with the track relaying train at the designated site and was at the station.

“Initially, it was found that the fire occurred due to a gas leak. Senior divisional safety officer rushed to the spot to look into the matter. He will submit a detailed report for further action,” Kumar said.

Fire officer Dilip Kumar said that the flames were doused in under an hour.