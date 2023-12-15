Parliament security breach: Haryana farmer leaders extend support to Jind-based accused

Haryana Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders on Thursday came forward in support of Jind resident Neelam Devi, who was arrested for the Parliament security breach on Wednesday. Haryana farmer leaders extend support to Jind-based woman accused in the Parliament security breach. (HT File)

The farmers leaders held a panchayat at Jind’s Uchana to extend solidarity with Neelam, who remained active during farmers’ agitation and wrestlers’ protest against Bharatiya Janata Party’s member of Parliament and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The farmers passed three resolutions — immediate release of Neelam, revoking of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the government ensuring employment to protesters.

Haryana Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwa, who headed the panchayat said that Neelam was upset with the rising unemployment, inflation, poor condition of farmers, labourers and other sections of the society and she has raised genuine issues faced by a common person.

“She remained active during farmers’ agitation and wrestlers’ protest. Instead of imposing UAPA against protesters, the union government should address the issues. Neelam has rightly said that the union government is suppressing the voice of protesters,” he added.

He further said that they will call a meeting of all khaps and farmer unions of the country soon to decide further course of action, if Neelam was not released soon and UAPA was not removed against her. Notably, Haryana khaps are yet to decide if they extend support.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait in a video said that the body was not supporting the protesters.