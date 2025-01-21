Menu Explore
Parliamentary panel reviews Chandigarh’s flagship projects

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 21, 2025 08:56 AM IST

The delegation, composed of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and accompanied by members of the committee and ministry executives, expressed happiness over the city's cleanliness

A parliamentary standing committee, led by chairperson Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, visited various flagship mission projects including Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT and Smart City in Chandigarh on Monday.

The delegation visited Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Sector 17, a Smart City project. (HT file photo)
The delegation visited Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Sector 17, a Smart City project. (HT file photo)

The delegation, composed of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and accompanied by members of the committee and ministry executives, expressed happiness over the city’s cleanliness.

The delegation visited the construction and demolition plant (C&D) at the Industrial Area, where the members were apprised by the municipal corporation (MC) officials that there are a total of 22 C&D waste collection centres, where waste is collected and transported for 100% recycling to make various products, including aggregates of different sizes and recycled washed sand and silt. Recycled aggregates and coarse sand is used for casting of various cement concrete products like kerb stones, paver blocks, PCC channels, PCC tiles, Bricks etc.

They also visited horticulture waste processing plant at 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), where they were apprised by the MC team that horticulture waste collected from pruning of trees is sun-dried, shredded, mechanically dried and then compressed for making make bio fuel “briquettes”, which are being sold for 5.54 per kg. The delegation was apprised that the self-sustainable plant reduces waste at dumping ground, while also generating revenue.

Delegation visits ICCC

In addition, the delegation visited Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Sector 17, a Smart City project. Salient features covered under ICCC project were apprised to the delegation including CCTV surveillance, intelligent traffic management system, adaptive traffic control system, video analytics, communication centre, integrated command and control centre, geographical information system (GIS), etc.

As per the schedule, the committee members and officials concerned will attend informal discussion on Tuesday with the representatives of UT administration, housing and urban affairs, urban planning, Smart City, MC and review various schemes.

