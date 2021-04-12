Parminder Dhindsa condemns Gurdeep Sidhana’s ‘torture’ by Delhi cops

Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) leader and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Sunday condemned the alleged arrest and torture of gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana’s cousin Gurdeep Singh by Delhi Police’s special cell.

Dhindsa, who also lashed out at state government, wrote on his Tweeter and Facebook: “The arrest and torture of Gurdeep Singh Sidhana shows how the Union government continues to intimidate its rivals and ordinary citizens by misusing the central agencies. The Punjab government should show some spine and stand up for its people.”