Party to decide on my Lok Sabha candidature: Omar

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday that party would decide whether he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla or the Srinagar seat. Omar Abdullah (HR File)

The Baramulla district body of the NC has recommended the party high command that former J&K chief minister Omar contests the elections from their segment . The NC, which is part of the INDIA bloc, had not announced the names of its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections so far.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

NC leadership, including Omar and party president Farooq Abdullah, has already said that NC will contest from all three seats in Kashmir, Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag. The NC had won all three seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Whether I contest the elections or not, or from where do I contest, this is not my personal choice, this will be a decision of the NC. Whether the party wants to give me the mandate or not, and from which seat, I leave it up to the party and I cannot say anything on that,” he said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the party would announce the names of its candidates when it is in the mood to do so.

“Why are you so desperate to know who our candidates would be? Which party has announced candidates for the three seats in Kashmir except for Sajad Lone(Peoples Conference chairperson). You are only after the NC as if everyone is waiting for us,” he said.

“We will announce it when we are in the mood to (do so). It could be after the notification or even on the last day of filing of the nominations,” Omar added.

Omar said that party could announce names of its candidates after notification will be issued.

Farooq to attend INDIA bloc rally in Delhi

He added that on Sunday, Farooq will attend the rally of India bloc alliance in New Delhi on behalf of the NC.

“There is a programme of the INDIA bloc at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. From the NC, our president Farooq Abdullah will participate in it,” Omar Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Bhagwant Mann, Champai Soren, Tejashwi Yadav, and Sitaram Yechury and many more leaders have been confirmed to join the rally, senior leaders said.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

With agency inputs