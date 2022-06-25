Passenger amenities committee inspects Chandigarh, Mohali railway stations
Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) chairman PK Krishan Dass, along with other members, visited the Chandigarh and Mohali railway stations on Friday and inspected the various passenger amenities.
Nominated by the Union ministry of railways, the committee inspected catering stalls, retiring rooms, dormitories, passenger waiting halls and circulating areas of the Chandigarh station.
The committee members laid emphasis on the restoration of train services as available in pre-Covid times and assured the public that the matter will be raised with the railways ministry.
They inspected the safety/security arrangements, especially CCTV cameras, which were found to be inadequate and stressed on their upgrade.
Adequate number of wheelchairs and stretchers were found available, but the committee advised that a signboard regarding their availability be displayed at the entrance gate. The committee also suggested provision of a tray beneath the mobile charging points in waiting rooms and platforms.
At Mohali, all toilets were found to be well maintained. The committee appreciated the wall paintings displaying the cultural heritage of Punjab in the station’s waiting rooms.
-
Deputationists in Chandigarh told to submit timely proposals for repatriation
Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Friday asked the officers on deputation to submit the proposal for repatriation to parent cadre at least six months before the due date of retirement, so that all kinds of retirement benefits can be released timely. The directions came after Garg noticed that the files relating to repatriation officers on deputation are being processed only a few days before their date of superannuation.
-
GHS Sarangpur renovation: Teachers, students to be shifted to other schools
With the UT education department planning to demolish and reconstruct the building of Government High School, Sarangpur, its teachers and students will be temporarily adjusted in other schools. Headmistress Manjula and 300 students of Classes 6 to 10 will be shifted to Government Model High School, Sector 12.
-
10% water cut in city thanks to low rains
Mumbai Inadequate rainfall during June means that Mumbaikars will be facing a 10% cut in regular water supply, starting Monday (June 27). The overall water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to the city has dipped below 10% due to inadequate rainfall this month. As of June 24, these lakes have 9.77% useful water quantity.
-
BJP troika helped Shinde shift rebel MLAs out of state on the sly
When Eknath Shinde began his political coup to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government by breaking away from Shiv Sena, three second-rung leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party played a crucial role behind the scenes. The state leadership was roped in at a later stage.
-
Shiv Sena’s dilemma: All action but no theory
Mumbai: Despite its monolithic and autocratic structure, the Shiv Sena is no stranger to the process of splits and defections that are inevitable in the trajectory of most political formations. However, the rebellion by urban development minister and Thane strongman Eknath Shinde, which has seen most of the Shiv Sena's legislature wing walk away, poses the most serious existential threat to the party under chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
