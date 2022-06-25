Passenger amenities committee inspects Chandigarh, Mohali railway stations

Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) chairman PK Krishan Dass, along with other members, visited the Chandigarh and Mohali railway stations on Friday and inspected the various passenger amenities.

Nominated by the Union ministry of railways, the committee inspected catering stalls, retiring rooms, dormitories, passenger waiting halls and circulating areas of the Chandigarh station.

The committee members laid emphasis on the restoration of train services as available in pre-Covid times and assured the public that the matter will be raised with the railways ministry.

They inspected the safety/security arrangements, especially CCTV cameras, which were found to be inadequate and stressed on their upgrade.

Adequate number of wheelchairs and stretchers were found available, but the committee advised that a signboard regarding their availability be displayed at the entrance gate. The committee also suggested provision of a tray beneath the mobile charging points in waiting rooms and platforms.

At Mohali, all toilets were found to be well maintained. The committee appreciated the wall paintings displaying the cultural heritage of Punjab in the station’s waiting rooms.