Pathankot, Gurdaspur districts on alert as water level rises in Ravi

: A flood alert was issued in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Majha region on Sunday due to the rise in the water level in Ravi river following heavy rainfall in hilly areas, as the administration evacuated people and cattle living outside villages in the low-lying areas.

Situation of Pathankot district is grim as the flood water has damaged houses of the Gujjar community in Bamyal area. As per reports, some BSF check posts have submerged along the international border. The Ravi river flows through the two districts along the international border.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Ishfaq Mohammad said, “1.5 to 2 lakh cusec water has been released today from Ujjh river which is a tributary of Ravi and flows in adjoining state of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, the water level in Ravi will rise in a very short time.”

“We evacuated the people and cattle living outside the villages in low lying areas today morning. If need arises, we can call the army which is ready to help us in evacuation. Though the situation is under control, it is still critical because rain continues on the upstream side. More water may be released from that side,” the DC said.

He said that the danger of flooding also looms over the passenger terminal of Kartarpur corridor, which is one of the vulnerable points.

Mohammad said that they are receiving reports from Jammu and Kashmir on the water situation and carrying out monitoring on vulnerable points.

He said that people living near the Ravi river have been asked to move to safe places with immediate effect. Teams have been deployed in these areas to make people aware of the situation through announcements at gurdwaras and other worship places.

The DC also released a list of the villages which are situated in the low-lying areas near the river.

“We started monitoring the villages which could be affected by the floods. The water level has returned from its peak at Makorha Pattan. Now, the situation is under control,” he said.

