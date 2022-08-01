Pathankot, Gurdaspur districts on alert as water level rises in Ravi
: A flood alert was issued in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts of Majha region on Sunday due to the rise in the water level in Ravi river following heavy rainfall in hilly areas, as the administration evacuated people and cattle living outside villages in the low-lying areas.
Situation of Pathankot district is grim as the flood water has damaged houses of the Gujjar community in Bamyal area. As per reports, some BSF check posts have submerged along the international border. The Ravi river flows through the two districts along the international border.
Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Ishfaq Mohammad said, “1.5 to 2 lakh cusec water has been released today from Ujjh river which is a tributary of Ravi and flows in adjoining state of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, the water level in Ravi will rise in a very short time.”
“We evacuated the people and cattle living outside the villages in low lying areas today morning. If need arises, we can call the army which is ready to help us in evacuation. Though the situation is under control, it is still critical because rain continues on the upstream side. More water may be released from that side,” the DC said.
He said that the danger of flooding also looms over the passenger terminal of Kartarpur corridor, which is one of the vulnerable points.
Mohammad said that they are receiving reports from Jammu and Kashmir on the water situation and carrying out monitoring on vulnerable points.
He said that people living near the Ravi river have been asked to move to safe places with immediate effect. Teams have been deployed in these areas to make people aware of the situation through announcements at gurdwaras and other worship places.
The DC also released a list of the villages which are situated in the low-lying areas near the river.
“We started monitoring the villages which could be affected by the floods. The water level has returned from its peak at Makorha Pattan. Now, the situation is under control,” he said.
-
CM Shinde to hold his first public rally in western Maha on Pawar’s turf
Chief minister Eknath Shinde will be on a Pune district tour on August 2 when he will address a public rally at Saswad, which is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, a stronghold of Sharad Pawar. The Saswad public meeting has been organised by former Shiv Sena MLA from Purandar Vijay Shivtare, who was among handful of leaders from Pune to go with Shinde camp in first phase.
-
10 deaths reported in PMC due to rabies this year
Since January, Pune Municipal Corporation limits has reported at least one death due to rabies, highlighting the menace of stray dogs in the streets of Pune. According to PMC health department officials, there have been 10 deaths reported in the year in the city limits. According to the World Health Organisation, rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease. According to experts, dog bites by unvaccinated dogs can cause rabies.
-
Fraud who swapped dormant ATM cards of senior citizens and withdrew money, arrested
Mumbai: At first, a kind gesture by a 28-year-old man to help senior citizens, who struggled with withdrawing cash from the ATM machines would make them trust him. Within 10 to 20 minutes, the victims would get a text message of a transaction made from their bank accounts and then they would realise of being cheated. He would loiter near the ATMs outside the railway stations, prowling for senior citizens, who struggled with withdrawing money.
-
Let EC take decision on party, Shinde tells SC
Mumbai Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde in a fresh affidavit filed before the Supreme Court pleaded to quash pleas filed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and said the Election Commission of India should be allowed to decide which faction of the party is the “real” Shiv Sena. The ECI has sought evidence from both the Sena camps by August 8 after it was approached by the Shinde faction.
-
Former test player Sadanand Mohol passes away in Pune
Former test player and Maharashtra cricket team's fast bowler Sadanand Mohol passed away on Saturday night due to cardiac arrest. Sadanand Mohol was the second son of Mamasaheb Mohol and the elder brother of former MP Ashok Mohol. He is survived by his wife Sheela, son Kunal, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. His last rites were carried out at Vaikunth crematorium on Sunday.
