Pathankot: Sangh here to serve nation, doesn’t aspire for power or fame, says Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that the Sangh is not a national arena of competition nor is it in rivalry with anyone. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that the Sangh is not a national arena of competition nor is it in rivalry with anyone.

Addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen here, Bhagwat said, “The RSS works for Bharat (India). It neither needs power nor popularity, nor does it aspire for power or fame.”

Bhagwat was here as part of a nationwide campaign being conducted on the occasion of the centenary year celebrations of the Sangh. Later, Bhagwat also addressed a ‘Yuva Goshti’ of RSS swayamsevaks.

“To understand the Sangh, one must see it from within. Observing it from outside naturally leads to misunderstandings,” Bhagwat said, adding that the RSS is not an organisation separate from society, but rather a strong expression of society itself.

At present, the Sangh is actively engaged in more than 1,30,000 service activities across various sectors, he added.

A special exhibition was also set up at the venue, highlighting the history, origin, and decorum and protocol related to the singing of “Vande Mataram.” Additionally, an exhibition on the life stories of Param Vir Chakra awardees from the three armed forces was also on display.

Bhagwat said that the Indian Army is a living embodiment of unity in diversity. “Rising above caste, language, region, and sect to place national interest above all is equally essential in social life,” he said.

He urged the ex-servicemen to guide the younger generation through their experience and leadership abilities, while stressing the need for protection of the environment.

Highlighting the importance of Swadeshi, Bhagwat said self-reliance as an important pillar of national security.