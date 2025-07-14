Patiala DSP’s son killed as car overturns on flyover in Sangrur

The 22-year-old son of Patiala deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Satnam Singh, died after the car he was travelling in with a friend turned turtle while negotiating a U-turn in the early hours of Sunday in Sangrur, police said. According to Bhawanigarh station house officer Malwinder Singh, Ekambir Singh and his friend Harjot Singh (24), were returning from a wedding in a Hyundai Verna car when the accident took place on Phagguwala flyover in Bhawanigarh.

“The incident occurred around 1.00 am on the intervening night of July 12 and 13. The two men realised they had left some belongings behind and attempted a U-turn on the flyover during which the car reportedly lost balance and turned turtle,” Bhawanigarh SHO said.

Deputy superintendent of police (Bhawanigarh) Rahul Kaushal said both the duo were initially rushed to Bhawanigarh Hospital by SSF personnel where Ekambir was declared brought-dead. His body was later shifted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala for post-mortem.Harjot is receiving treatment at Park Hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh said they received a distress call around 1.34 am and reached the site promptly. The area was barricaded to ensure public safety and prevent further mishaps. No street lights were functioning at the accident spot. Soon, the car was lifted.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC, ( report on cases of suicide, death by accident, or death under suspicious circumstances). An investigation is underway.