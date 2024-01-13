Patiala ex-councillor’s house vandalised, FIR registered

The Patiala police on Friday registered an FIR against unidentified people after the house of a former councillor, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was attacked on Thursday night. MP Preneet Kaur looks at a damaged car after the residence of BJP leader Seema Sharma was attacked by unidentified people, in Patiala on Friday. (PTI)

The former councillor, Seema Sharma, who was reportedly at her home at the time of attack, however, was unhurt. The police have registered an FIR under sections 458, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mukhtiar Singh, assistant sub inspector, Kotwali police station, said around 15-17 masked men in three cars had reached at the councillor’s house around 8.30 pm and broke windowpanes thereof.

One car parked inside the house was also damaged by the accused. “CCTV footage has already been collected, and investigation is underway to identify the accused and nab them,” said the police officer.

Seema Sharma said, “Bricks were thrown inside the house. Gunshots were also fired in the air. The condemnable incident appears to be a political rivalry.”

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, talking to the media after meeting Seema Sharma at her residence, said: “The brazenness of the attackers who attacked the house and the family in the evening astonishes me. But it is even more saddening and shameful that even after repeated calls from the family and neighbours, the police didn’t arrive on time. Even after I urged the SSP to send cops to the spot, not a single policeman went to the spot until the next morning.”