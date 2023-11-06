close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala man held for killing wife; daughter missing

Patiala man held for killing wife; daughter missing

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Nov 06, 2023 06:56 AM IST

Samana DSP Neha Aggarwal said, “Earlier, the accused told the police that he along with his wife and two daughters had jumped into the canal to end their life over financial constraints. However, it later came to the fore that he wanted to murder his wife and daughters.”

The police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife.

The accused, who has been identified as Charna Ram of Samana town in Patiala, was booked under sections 302, 307 and 203 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The accused, who has been identified as Charna Ram of Samana town in Patiala, was booked under sections 302, 307 and 203 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the accused pushed his wife and two daughters (four-year-old and seven-month-old) into the Bhakra canal on Friday. The body of the woman was recovered on Saturday and handed over to the family members after conducting the postmortem, while the seven-month-old child is still missing. The four-year-old girl was rescued by passersby and is under treatment in a hospital.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The accused, who has been identified as Charna Ram of Samana town in Patiala, was booked under sections 302, 307 and 203 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Samana DSP Neha Aggarwal said, “Earlier, the accused told the police that he along with his wife and two daughters had jumped into the canal to end their life over financial constraints. However, it later came to the fore that he wanted to murder his wife and daughters.”

According to the FIR, the accused used to assault his wife often and also consumed drugs.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out