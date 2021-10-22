Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala man kills fiancée after she discovers his first marriage, held
The accused killed his Bathinda-based fiancée days before their scheduled marriage and buried her body in his house, say police
The police retrieved the body of the man’s fiancée from his house in a Patiala locality on Thursday morning.
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala

A 40-year-old man from Patiala’s Urban Estate Colony was arrested for allegedly killing his fiancée after she found that he was already married to another woman.

The accused, Navninder Preet Singh took the step days before his marriage with Rupinder Kaur (28) of Bathinda and buried her body in his house, police said.

The two were to marry on Wednesday. The police retrieved the body from Navninder’s house on Thursday morning.

Rupinder was missing since October 11 following which a missing complaint was registered. The police later registered an FIR against the accused under Section 364 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Sukhchain Singh, the victim’s father, said, “Navninder first showed reluctance to get married but later called her to Patiala for wedding shopping on October 11. Three days later, he told us that he had a heated argument with Rupinder over some issue and she left his house. He claimed that she left her mobile phone behind.”

The two were in a relationship for the past five years and got engaged in 2020, the police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said investigation is on in the case.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

