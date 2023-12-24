Patiala police arrest Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide

Patiala Police, on Saturday, claimed to have arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, while addressing a press conference, said that Narender Sharma alias Shankar (26) was arrested by Patiala crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge Shaminder Singh, and his team. Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, along with other officers, addresses a press conference in Patiala on Saturday. (ANI)

The SSP said two .32-bore pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Sharma’s possession. The SSP added a car has also been seized from Sharma.

The CIA in-charge said that the accused took to crime in 2014 and got in touch with other members of the gang during his stay inside various jails between 2014 -2022 in different districts of the state. “After coming out on bail, Sharma started providing illegal weapons to the gangsters for various criminal activities,” Shaminder said.