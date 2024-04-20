Patiala: Protesting farmers gear up to combat summer heat

Looking to beat the soaring temperatures, the farmers protesting at Shambhu on the National Highway since February 13 have started setting up water coolers, ceiling fans, green nets and a permanent tin shed at the protest site. The air coolers and a water tank (right) installed by the farmers at the protest site at Shambhu. (HT Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted a hotter summer this year, noting that the number of heat wave days in the northwest region – including Punjab and Haryana – would be higher this year.

Speaking about the preparation, the farmer union leaders at Shambu have said it was their prime duty to protect the farmers from scorching weather so as to continue the protest for a long haul.

“We are mindful of the upcoming summer. We are doing everything we can to save our farmers from heat-related problems like dehydration, heat stroke and heat exhaustion. We have already placed orders for mosquito nets to tackle insects,” farm leaders said.

The farmers had set off their Delhi-Chalo march on February 13 and later stationed their tractors at Shambhu after their plan to reach Delhi was scuttled by Haryana Police

Ramandeep Mann member Ramandeep Mannx said, “We have already started our preparations to brace up the rising temperature. We are aware of the scorching summer and don’t want to lose more farmers. We have already lost over a dozen farmers ever since the protest started.”

He added that water coolers had already been installed in common tents while ceiling fans were being installed in all the tractor trolleys. “We are trying to increase the number of water tankers at the protest site so as to keep the farmers hydrated all through the day. A team of doctors will soon start the awareness program for the farmers regarding the heat-related illness,” said Mann.

Dr Sumeet Singh, nodal officer, Climate Change and Human Health, said, “Farmers should avoid prolonged sun exposure. Besides, farmers should increase their liquid intake to keep themselves hydrated. Farmers should also keep a vigil on food and water-borne diseases, which increase during the hot summer season.”

Farmer union leader Amarjeet Singh Mohri said they had requested the Punjab government to provide more transformers to ensure a smooth electricity supply at the protest site, adding, “We will not budge an inch from our demands. We are ready to face extreme weather events until our demands are not met.”