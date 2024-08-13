Patwari, 2 others booked for illegal mutation of govt land

A patwari posted in Moga’s Kishanpura Kalan and two others have been booked for allegedly preparing forged documents to get compensation against a chunk of land acquired by the government for a highway project. A patwari posted in Moga’s Kishanpura Kalan and two others have been booked for allegedly preparing forged documents to get compensation against a chunk of land acquired by the government for a highway project. (HT File)

The accused by way of forged documents had availed of ₹1 crore compensation.

The accused have been identified as revenue patwari Navdeep Singh, Dilkush Kumari, a resident of Adraman village in Moga and Harminder Singh alias Gagan of Rasulpur village in Moga.

A vigilance spokesperson said a chunk of land owned by Punjab government’s rehabilitation department had been wrongly transferred in the name of Dilkush Kumari through an illegal mutation.

“It was found that signatures on mutation of this land was put by Chhinda Patwari, though he was not posted at the revenue block of Redwan village in Dharmkot sub-division. He died in 2021,” the spokesperson said.

During inquiry, the then kanungo and naib tehsildar posted in Dharmkot had submitted that the said transfer had not been signed by them.

“A part of the land was acquired for construction of a national highway and compensation amounting to ₹18.53 lakh and ₹82.12 lakh was provided to Dilkush Kumari on the basis of a wrong assessment report prepared by the accused patwari,” he said.

“It was later found that patwari Navdeep had colluded with Harminder to facilitate illegal compensation to accused Dilkush Kumari,” he added.

An FIR under Section 13(1) (A) read with 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 465/466/467/ 468/ 471 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Ferozepur range police station.

The vigilance spokesperson said probe is on to ascertain if any other employees of the revenue department are involved in the scam.