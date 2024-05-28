PAU trains farmers on mite management on vegetable crops

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nurmahal, Jalandhar, organised a field day on “Integrated management of mites on vegetable cops” at Nurmahal on Monday. Dr Manmeet Brar Bhullar, principal acarologist, All India Network Project (AINP) on agricultural acarology, highlighted the main mite pests under protected cultivation, identification of mites and their damage symptoms, and natural enemies of mites. (HT file)

About 70 farmers, including farm women, participated in the activity which was organised to sensitise them about the major mite pests of vegetable crops and their integrated management.

Dr Manmeet Brar Bhullar, principal acarologist, All India Network Project (AINP) on agricultural acarology, highlighted the main mite pests under protected cultivation, identification of mites and their damage symptoms, and natural enemies of mites. She stressed the eco-friendly management of mite pests using recommended botanicals and safer acaricides for the management of mites on cucumber and capsicum.

Acarologist Dr Paramjit Kaur discussed the major mite pests under open field conditions, especially okra and brinjal. She elaborately explained the identification of mite pests, damage symptoms, reasons for mite outbreaks, and integrated management of mites on okra and brinjal.

KVK deputy director Dr Sanjeev Kataria expressed his views regarding the importance of biorational management of pests and advised the farmers to stay updated through the social media platforms of the university to have timely information. Later, he thanked the farmers for their active participation in the event.