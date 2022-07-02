PDA to launch residential scheme at Dhuri
The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) will launch a residential and commercial plotting scheme in Dhuri, the constituency of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Sakshi Sawhney, chief administrator, PDA, said that under the Land Owners Become Partners Scheme (80:20) of the Housing & Urban Development Department, around 34.64 acres of land situated in Dhuri was acquired.
At present, development works have been mostly completed in this scheme. The authority has carved out around 80,000 sq. yards of residential area and 2,400 sq. yards of commercial area in the said scheme.
The PDA will soon launch this scheme for the allotment of residential plots in PDA Enclave, Dhuri.
Subsequently, PDA would auction the commercial plots which have been carved out at the site. She further informed that PDA on Thursday disbursed an amount of ₹ 5.84 crores to the landowners of the said scheme.
She further apprised that till today, the authority has paid 62.5% of the notional value to the landowners and the remaining 37.5% amount will also be paid soon after the launch of this scheme.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics