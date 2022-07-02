PDA to launch residential scheme at Dhuri

The Patiala Development Authority (PDA) will launch a residential and commercial plotting scheme in Dhuri, the constituency of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sakshi Sawhney, chief administrator, PDA, said that under the Land Owners Become Partners Scheme (80:20) of the Housing & Urban Development Department, around 34.64 acres of land situated in Dhuri was acquired.

At present, development works have been mostly completed in this scheme. The authority has carved out around 80,000 sq. yards of residential area and 2,400 sq. yards of commercial area in the said scheme.

The PDA will soon launch this scheme for the allotment of residential plots in PDA Enclave, Dhuri.

Subsequently, PDA would auction the commercial plots which have been carved out at the site. She further informed that PDA on Thursday disbursed an amount of ₹ 5.84 crores to the landowners of the said scheme.

She further apprised that till today, the authority has paid 62.5% of the notional value to the landowners and the remaining 37.5% amount will also be paid soon after the launch of this scheme.