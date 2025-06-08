PDP forms new youth body

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday framed its new youth body with representatives from various regions of Jammu and Kashmir, including from Jammu and Chenab. “Congratulations to PDPs new youth team. Inshallah you will reach new heights under the dynamic leadership of Aditya Gupta. All the best ,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X. (ANI File)

The eight-member body will be led by Aditya Gupta, who is an advocate and one of the spokespersons of the party.

“As approved by party president Mehbooba Mufti, we at PDP extend heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed JKPDP youth body led by Aditya Gupta (president),” the party said in a statement.

The other members of the youth PDP include vice president Najmu Saqib, general secretaries Mohit Bhan (org), Neeraj Chandel (Jammu), Tanveer Hussain (Chenab), Aijaz Sumberiya, Azad Parvaaz (north) and Shahnawaz Mir ( central).

“With committed young leaders like these , this marks a renewed push to empower youth & deepen grassroots connect,” the party said.

The youth PDP was earlier led by Waheed Para, who is currently MLA Pulwama and one of the vocal PDP leaders to raise his voice in and outside J&K assembly.

Aditya Gupta expressed his gratitude while pointing out his father’s (once an associate of PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayed) guidance to understand regional politics.

However, the netizens were quick to point out that the body was without a representative from Pir Panjal region of Jammu.

“Representatives from regions like Jammu, North, Central & Chenab have been included. However, Pir Panjal, a significant & strategically vital region, has been completely overlooked, despite you securing over 1 lakh+ votes in the parliamentary elections from there,” said a netizen on X.