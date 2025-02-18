PDP legislator moves bill for proprietary rights for house owners on J&K land

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and assembly member from Pulwama Waheed ur Rehman Para has submitted a Bill seeking special provisions for residents of J&K to recognise the proprietary rights of houses constructed on state land, Kahcharai land, common land and shamlat lands. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and assembly member from Pulwama Waheed ur Rehman Para (File)

Para submitted the private Bill in the assembly secretariat last week and is hopeful the bill will be passed with the support of all the legislators. “Yes, I have submitted the bill and I am hopeful all the legislators in unison will support the bill as its going to benefit people of J&K especially those who belong to downtrodden families,” Parra said.

“J&K Regularisation & Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Public Land Bill, 2025” introduced by PDPs @parawahid will provide ownership rights & a much needed sense of security to thousands of families living in state owned & ghaascharai land for decades. Given the ruthless demolition drives carried out across J&K since 2019 one can’t state enough the relief it will provide to these families,” wrote Iltija Mufti on X while sharing the contents of the bill.

PDP leaders said that Jammu & Kashmir (Regularisation & Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Public Land) Bill, 2025, aims to grant legal ownership to those who have lived on lands for 20 years.

After bill on imposing ban on alcohol and restoration of statehood, this is the third important bill submitted in the J&K assembly by opposition legislators. The budget session of the J&K assembly will begin on March 3 and will continue till second week of April. This time J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah will present the budget after six years.