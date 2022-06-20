PEC to admit students in three new post-graduate courses in emerging areas of study

With the centralised MTech admission process (CCMT-2022) having started, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is set to admit students in three new post-graduate (PG) programmes from the 2022-23 academic session.

With this, the total number of PG programmes at PEC will increase to 15 from the 12 being offered currently. The new courses, mostly from emerging areas, are expected to help the institute tackle the continued drop in PG enrolments.

While the nod from All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was still pending, the admission in these programmes is being carried out on the communication received from Centralised Counselling For MTech/M.Arch/ M.Plan (CCMT). CCMT-2022 is a common platform for candidates to apply for M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan programmes, based on their GATE score of years 2020, 2021 and 2022, in all NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and some IIITs and GFTIs. PEC also participates in CCMT for MTech admissions. Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur is conducting the CCMT for the third year in a row.

The PEC Senate had in April given a nod to the introduction of four new academic programmes including three master’s and one BTech programme. The three PG programmes that will be run from next session are master of science (MSc) in healthcare informatics, master of technology (MTech) in aerospace engineering and MTech in energy systems and sustainability.

The institute has already written to AICTE for approval, but PEC director Baldev Setia said they body was yet to give a response, saying, “In the meanwhile, the CCMT permitted us to go ahead with these admissions otherwise we would not have been able to participate in common counselling.”

“The first round of admissions has been announced as well and we have received 189 students in 15 PG programmes. These new programmes are in the upcoming fields and they are in those fields where there is demand and will help in increasing PG admissions,” he added.

Healthcare and informatics

The healthcare informatics programme is expected to be run in the institute’s cyber security research centre and in collaboration with a nearby health institute. According to the proposal, the course objective is to impart knowledge and practical skills necessary to comprehend various facets of healthcare informatics’ application, especially by providing scientific education that reinforces the conceptual underpinning. The programme is aimed to empower students to design applications and solutions that can improve medical services quality and productivity.

MTech in energy systems

The proposed MTech in energy systems and sustainability will be run by the department of electrical engineering as a collaborative programme for an all-round education in energy areas, with major content from electrical and mechanical engineering departments and energy sector-related industries.

MTech in aerospace engineering

Despite being one of the oldest departments of aerospace engineering in India, set up in 1962, PEC’s department did not have a PG programme.

The department, in its proposal, observed that the thorough research had shown that there were no government colleges in the northern part of India offering MTech programmes especially for aerospace defence and industrial candidates. The programme is aimed at propagating research in the field and interdisciplinary topics.

