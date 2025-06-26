Pensioners in Himachal can submit life certificate from July 1

The pensioners of the state government can submit the life certificate and other certificates under the provisions in HP Treasury Rules and instructions issued by finance department from July 1 to September 30. The pensioners may also give copy of Aadhaar along with life certificate from http:himkosh.hp.nic.in for seeding of Aadhar Number. (HT Photo)

A spokesperson of the finance department said that the pensioners will have to download ‘life certificate’ from treasury department website http:Himkosh.hp.nic.in and submit the filled form in any treasury of the district after getting it attested.

They can also generate life certificate at NIC Centre, treasuries or in common service centre where biometric devices are available, by using Jeevan Pramaan portal at (jeevanpramanan.gov.in). A digital life certificate issued online through Jeevan Pramaan portal (jeevanpramaan.gov.in) as a result of Aadhaar based authentication shall be accepted as valid certificate.

The pensioners may also give copy of Aadhaar along with life certificate from http:himkosh.hp.nic.in for seeding of Aadhar Number (if not done earlier) with e-pension in case pensioner is unable to get life certificate from (jeevanpramaan.gov.in) site for any reason.

Pensioners using (2) and (3) mode of submitted life certificate, need not to visit in the treasuries physically for verification in subsequent years. They may visit (jeevanpramaan.gov.in) in future to biometrically authenticate themselves. The verification by biometrics through Jeevan Pramaan will be valid for one year.