Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Pensioners in Himachal can submit life certificate from July 1

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 26, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Pensioners can also generate life certificate at NIC Centre, treasuries or in common service centre where biometric devices are available, by using Jeevan Pramaan portal

The pensioners of the state government can submit the life certificate and other certificates under the provisions in HP Treasury Rules and instructions issued by finance department from July 1 to September 30.

The pensioners may also give copy of Aadhaar along with life certificate from http:himkosh.hp.nic.in for seeding of Aadhar Number. (HT Photo)
The pensioners may also give copy of Aadhaar along with life certificate from http:himkosh.hp.nic.in for seeding of Aadhar Number. (HT Photo)

A spokesperson of the finance department said that the pensioners will have to download ‘life certificate’ from treasury department website http:Himkosh.hp.nic.in and submit the filled form in any treasury of the district after getting it attested.

They can also generate life certificate at NIC Centre, treasuries or in common service centre where biometric devices are available, by using Jeevan Pramaan portal at (jeevanpramanan.gov.in). A digital life certificate issued online through Jeevan Pramaan portal (jeevanpramaan.gov.in) as a result of Aadhaar based authentication shall be accepted as valid certificate.

The pensioners may also give copy of Aadhaar along with life certificate from http:himkosh.hp.nic.in for seeding of Aadhar Number (if not done earlier) with e-pension in case pensioner is unable to get life certificate from (jeevanpramaan.gov.in) site for any reason.

Pensioners using (2) and (3) mode of submitted life certificate, need not to visit in the treasuries physically for verification in subsequent years. They may visit (jeevanpramaan.gov.in) in future to biometrically authenticate themselves. The verification by biometrics through Jeevan Pramaan will be valid for one year.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pensioners in Himachal can submit life certificate from July 1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On