People from all walks of life made part of Administrator’s Advisory Council: UT

Published on Dec 28, 2022 07:36 AM IST

With Congress and AAP leaders alleging that most members of the newly formed Administrator’s Advisory Council had affiliations with the BJP, a spokesperson of the UT administration on Tuesday said that people from every segment had been included in the council for the holistic development of the city

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With Congress and AAP leaders alleging that most members of the newly formed Administrator’s Advisory Council had affiliations with the BJP, a spokesperson of the UT administration on Tuesday said that people from every segment had been included in the council for the holistic development of the city.

The Administrator’s Advisory Council was recently reconstituted for a period of two years. However, Congress and AAP leaders have called it an unbalanced list, alleging that around 39% members had strong affiliations with the BJP.

“The reconstitution of the council was a thoughtful process, and the president of every organisation that expressed their willingness to be part of the council was made its member. The committee includes members of different organisations and associations such as Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh; CII Northern Region chairperson Rajiv Kalia; Hotel and Restaurant Association chairperson Manmohan Singh; CRAWFED (Chandigarh) chairperson Hitesh Kumar Puri and Indian Medical Association president Dr Ramneek Sharma among other,” spokesperson said.

“The presidents of the Chandigarh wings of the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP and Congress have also been made members of the council. Former MP Harmohan Dhawan had not submitted his willingness to be a member. Also, Pawan Kumar Bansal, who was also a member of the standing committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council on Urban Infrastructure and Planning, has said he does not want to continue being a member of the committee, nor did he express willingness to be part of the council,” the spokesperson said.

“Different reports have been published over the non-inclusion of different members. However, brilliant and experienced people from all walks of life have been chosen to take the city on the path of progress,” the spokesperson said.

