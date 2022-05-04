People throng mosques, shrines in Kashmir amid rain to celebrate Eid

In Kashmir, Eid was celebrated with fervour and gaiety as the biggest congregation was held at the Hazratbal Dargah.

However, the authorities didn’t allow Eid prayers at the city’s grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in the old city. Due to rains and gusty winds in many places Eid prayers were held at the local mosques.

Two former chief ministers and NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah offered prayers at the Hazratbal Mosque.

Despite rains, thousands of people attended the Eid prayers at Hazratbal Dargah. Large Eid gatherings were held at different places in the city and rural areas. An incident of stone-pelting took place in south Kashmir’s Anantnag soon after Eid prayers ended on Tuesday morning and some people pelted the police with stones. The day, however, passed peacefully as elaborate security arrangements were made across the Valley, especially near the venues where big Eid prayers were held.

At Srinagar’s Eidgah where thousands of people used to converge for Eid prayers, no prayers were held today. Even at the city’s Jamia Masjid or Grand Mosque in the old city, the administration didn’t allow Eid prayers and the main entrance of the mosque was closed. Additional forces were deployed around the mosque.

“Eid prayers disallowed yet again in Jama Masjid tomorrow. It’s clear that the GOIs normalcy narrative for J&K is laced with self-serving lies & contradictions. Stripping people not only of their fundamental rights but also religious freedom symbolises their ruthlessness,” tweeted former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.

J&K Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha extended Eid wishes to the people of the UT. “Eid Mubarak! Greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion strengthen mutual goodwill and instil in us a sense of unity and pride in the syncretic culture of the UT of J&K,” tweeted Sinha.

As the Eid festival was held with the lowest Covid-19 cases in the UT, a huge rush was witnessed in the parks and gardens of Kashmir.