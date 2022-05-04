People throng mosques, shrines in Kashmir amid rain to celebrate Eid
In Kashmir, Eid was celebrated with fervour and gaiety as the biggest congregation was held at the Hazratbal Dargah.
However, the authorities didn’t allow Eid prayers at the city’s grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in the old city. Due to rains and gusty winds in many places Eid prayers were held at the local mosques.
Two former chief ministers and NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah offered prayers at the Hazratbal Mosque.
Despite rains, thousands of people attended the Eid prayers at Hazratbal Dargah. Large Eid gatherings were held at different places in the city and rural areas. An incident of stone-pelting took place in south Kashmir’s Anantnag soon after Eid prayers ended on Tuesday morning and some people pelted the police with stones. The day, however, passed peacefully as elaborate security arrangements were made across the Valley, especially near the venues where big Eid prayers were held.
At Srinagar’s Eidgah where thousands of people used to converge for Eid prayers, no prayers were held today. Even at the city’s Jamia Masjid or Grand Mosque in the old city, the administration didn’t allow Eid prayers and the main entrance of the mosque was closed. Additional forces were deployed around the mosque.
“Eid prayers disallowed yet again in Jama Masjid tomorrow. It’s clear that the GOIs normalcy narrative for J&K is laced with self-serving lies & contradictions. Stripping people not only of their fundamental rights but also religious freedom symbolises their ruthlessness,” tweeted former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday.
J&K Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha extended Eid wishes to the people of the UT. “Eid Mubarak! Greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion strengthen mutual goodwill and instil in us a sense of unity and pride in the syncretic culture of the UT of J&K,” tweeted Sinha.
As the Eid festival was held with the lowest Covid-19 cases in the UT, a huge rush was witnessed in the parks and gardens of Kashmir.
300gm heroin seizure in: HC hands over probe to Bureau of Investigation
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has handed over the probe into a drugs seizure FIR registered by the Amritsar police to Bureau of Investigation (BoI), Punjab. The high court bench of justice Vikas Bahl acted on the plea of wives of both the accused, Varinder Singh, alias Goldy, and Harpreet Singh, who had sought transfer of the case to some independent agency claiming that the duo had been falsely implicated in the case.
Indian-Americans furious over US state’s citation on ‘Sikh independence’
Indian-Americans have expressed outrage over a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid infections go up to 33
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 33 fresh cases, a significant spike from the 19 cases the day before. The latest case count comprised 14 cases each from Chandigarh and Mohali and five from Panchkula. The previous such high was recorded on April 26 with 32 cases in a day. At 70, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 53 in Mohali and 21 in Panchkula.
India, Pakistan exchange sweets along IB, LoC to mark Eid celebrations
India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the 200-km-long International Border and 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) to mark Eid celebrations. “The BSF and Pak Rangers today exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various border outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere,” said a BSF spokesperson. The Indian Army and Pak Army exchanged sweets along the LoC in Chakan-Da-Bagh and Hot Spring in Poonch district.
Knowledge-sharing agreement: Terminate ‘illegal’ pact between Punjab, Delhi CMs, Cong urges guv
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress on Tuesday urged governor Banwarilal Purohit to terminate the “illegal” knowledge sharing agreement inked between the chief ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Punjab and Delhi.
