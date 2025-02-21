People want statehood, says Congress’ J&K chief

Stating that statehood is the core issue for the people across Jammu and Kashmir, J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday accused the BJP of “disrespecting” the overall mandate of people. In the assembly elections held last year, the BJP had won 29 assembly seats out of 43 from Jammu region. In Kashmir, the saffron party drew a blank. Tariq Hameed Karra

Addressing a press conference here, Karra said that during the ongoing campaign of the Congress — Humari Riyasat, Humara Haq — in several districts of Jammu province, including Udhampur, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar, “there was massive response of the people and statehood remains the core issue of all sections of the society”.

“There is strong resentment amongst people against the central government over the denial of statehood,” he said.

“Daily wagers, need-based, casual, ad hoc and other temporary employees await justice. The unemployed youth are getting overaged,” he said.

He said, “It has been observed that some officers in the administration have not changed their mindset from autocratic to democratic set up as witnessed in Kishtwar district. The Congress was denied permission to hold a outdoor workers’ meeting in Kishtwar. This is unheard of in a democratic and elected government.”

Karra also called for review of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 saying, “The people of J&K have suffered the most due to the treaty.”