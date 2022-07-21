PGI to conduct study in Gaunspur village to assess health impact of Buddha Nullah pollution: Punjab speaker

Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa on Wednesday ordered the conduct of an environment and health study in Gaunspur village by doctors/experts of PGIMER, Chandigarh, after residents complained of facing various ailments due to pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

Sandhwan was in Ludhiana to inspect the ongoing work to clean Buddha Nullah and review steps being taken to stop dumping of untreated industrial and domestic waste in the city’s main drain. Sandhwan, accompanied by MLAs and district administration officials, visited Walipur village, where Buddha Nullah converges into the Sutlej river and Gaunspur village.

During his visit to Gaunspur, villagers slammed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials for their alleged failure to stop industrial units from polluting the drain, air and water in the area. They stated that cases of Hepatitis C, decaying of teeth in children among other issues are rising, but the authorities are apathetic towards their condition.

They also complained about the problem of flyash entering their houses due to burning of fuel in industrial units. Members of different NGos also slammed the authorities for failing to act against violators.

After hearing out their complaints, Sandhwan announced that an environmental study to be conducted by PGIMER. where the impact of polluted water on the health of people, agriculture, cattle and others will be assessed.

He added that a seven-member Vidhan Sabha committee, headed by Ludhiana east MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, has been formed to keep a check on the Buddha Nullah cleaning project. The committee will also comprise MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Singh Banawali, Barinder Goyal, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Singh Ayali and Sandeep Jakhar.

Sandhwan added that the committee will closely examine the situation of Buddha Nullah and Ghaggar River, review projects including functioning and installation of STPs and submit detailed reports to the government with its recommendations to rejuvenate both water streams. The committee will also ensure strict action against those discharging pollutants into the water body.

Dumping of heavy metals: PPCB told to submit report

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan directed Punjab Pollution Control Board officials to conduct a survey and submit a report of industrial units dumping heavy metals into the Buddha Nullah. Further, the board was also directed to include the steps being taken to treat the waste in the report.

The directions were issued during a review meeting of the ₹ 650 crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project held under the chairmanship of Sandhwan at sewer treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and Ludhiana PPCB chief engineer Gulshan Rai also participated in the meeting.

Members of various NGOs, under the banner of Public Action Committee (PAC), who were also present, slammed the authorities for failing to act against the industrial units dumping heavy metals in the Buddha Nullah through MC sewer lines. Colonel JS Gill (retired), member of the special task force (STF) formed to clean the drain, also highlighted the failure of authorities in dealing with dairy and industrial pollution.

NGO members including Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja from Bhai Ghanaiya Cancer Roko Sewa Society (Faridkot), Jaskirat Singh, Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Khaira said dumping of heavy metals is leading to diseases like cancer in parts of Punjab and Rajasthan, where Sutlej river is a source of drinking water.

Colonel Gill also demanded that steps be taken to reuse treated water from STPs for building construction work. He also demanded that storm sewer lines be installed across the city as the STPs are overburdened during the monsoons due to mixing of rain water with sewage, resulting in untreated waste being dumped into the nullah. Currently, the rain water gets into nullah through sewer lines of MC.

NGOs seek FIR against PPCB officials, dyeing industry owners

NGO members also submitted a memorandum with Sandhwan seeking an FIR against Ludhiana PPCB chief engineer and dyeing industry representatives, alleging inaction over release of untreated effluents into the drain.

Sandhwan directed police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma to look into the matter. The NGOs had submitted a police complaint against the Rai and the industry representatives in April, but no action was taken.

The NGOs also raised concern over dumping of waste by scattered dairy units into MC sewer lines. Municipal commissioner Shena Agarwal said they have directed the owners of scattered units to either shut down operations or shift to dairy complexes. They also demanded that the the dairy units be shifted away from the nullah rather than installing bio-gas plants and effluent treatment plants (ETP) to treat the dairy waste.