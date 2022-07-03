Photographer held for kidnapping 12-year-old Chandigarh girl

A photographer was arrested for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl after luring her with modelling assignments.

The accused, identified as Satyam, 22, lives in Hallomajra, where he also runs a photo studio.

He was arrested on the complaint of a Hallomajra resident, who told the police that he had four children, including three daughters and one son. He said his youngest daughter, a student of Class 7 at a government school and aged 12, was missing from home since June 26, when he and his wife were away.

He alleged that Satyam had been pursuing his daughter to become a model and even called her to his studio. When he objected, the accused had threatened him.

After registering a kidnapping case, police rescued the girl and arrested the accused. He was produced before a court on Saturday and sent to two-day police custody.