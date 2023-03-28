Pinjore resident nabbed with 9 khair wood logs

Police arrested a Pinjore resident after recovering nine logs of khair wood from his car at a naka near HMT on the Panchkula-Pinjore highway on Sunday. The accused was identified as Kuldeep Singh Soni of Karanpur village, Pinjore. (Getty images)

Police said when they signalled Kuldeep, who was driving a Maruti Suzuki Alto, to stop for checking at the naka, he tried to flee. But cops managed to intercept him and on checking the vehicle, found nine logs of prized khair wood lying on the back seat.

The complainant, Deepak, forest guard, Pinjore Range, said the wood was from a tree felled in the forest area on Sukhomajri bypass near HMT, Pinjore. He said similar cases of people illegally felling trees had been reported from this area earlier as well.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Punjab Land Preservation Act and Indian Forest Act, was registered at the Pinjore police station.