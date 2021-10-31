Pink bollworm attack: Punjab govt announces 416-crore relief package for cotton growers

The Punjab government on Saturday announced releasing ₹416 crore to compensate cotton growers for their crop loss due to pink bollworm attack, that caused extensive damage in Mansa, Sangrur, Bathinda, Muktsar Sahib and Barnala districts.

The announcement was made by agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha and revenue and rehabilitation minister Aruna Chaudhary in a joint press conference here.

The ministers said that the pink bollworm caused severe damage to cotton crops in Mansa, Sangrur, Bathinda, Muktsar Sahib and Barnala districts.

The ministers said this time around, 4 lakh acres out of the total area of 7.51 lakh acres of cotton crop have been damaged by pink bollworm.

They said the compensation was being paid at the rate of ₹2,000 per acre for the loss to the extent of 26 to 32%; ₹5,400 per acre for 33 to 75% loss; and ₹12,000 per acre for 76 to 100%loss, which is the highest-ever amount, the ministers claimed. Earlier, farmers were being paid ₹8,000 per acre and pickers 5% of the amount for crop failure, they said.

The ministers said 10% of the total compensation would be provided to the cotton pickers and the amount will be sent in the accounts of deputy commissioners before Diwali. The district administration will directly transfer the aid in the bank accounts of farmers.

To a query regarding damage caused to crops by recent rains and hailstorm, Chaudhary said the ‘girdawari’ orders have been issued for the assessment of crop loss. As soon as the reports are received from the deputy commissioners, steps will be taken for giving compensation to the affected growers. The deputy commissioners had been directed to send crop damage reports within a week.

Nabha said that state-of-the-art technology was being introduced by the government to prevent such losses. Expressing his commitment to the farmers, he said that appointment letters have been issued to 157 members of the families of the farmers who lost their lives during agitation against the agricultural laws.

Govt cheated farmers, offered meagre relief: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday said the Congress government as well as chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had cheated farmers by offering a meagre and partial compensation despite the widespread destruction of their cotton crop due to pink bollworm attack in the Malwa region.

The SAD also condemned the Congress government for failing to announce a financial package for “khet mazdoor” (farm labourers) on the pattern of that announced by the previous Parkash Singh Badal government when farmers had suffered a loss due to whitefly attack.

In a statement, SAD kisan wing president Sikandar Singh Maluka said it was shocking that despite a clear-cut demand from the farming community for award of compensation at the rate of ₹50,000 per acre, the Congress government had come out with a partial compensation policy. “It seems the government wants to cheat farmers further as it has kept a measly compensation of only ₹2,000 for up to 35% crop damage and ₹5,400 for up to 75% crop damage.