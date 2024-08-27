Plea in HC seeks ban on movie ‘Emergency’

A petition has been filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking revocation of the screening certificate of the movie ‘Emergency’, starring BJP MP, Kangna Ranaut. The petition has been filed by two Mohali residents in Punjab and Haryana High Court (HT File)

The petition has been filed by two Mohali residents, Gurinder Singh and Jagmohan Singh, both of whom claimed to be baptised Sikhs and social workers. It demands that the certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) be revoked and the film be allowed to be reviewed by eminent Sikh personalities before permitting its exhibition.

An alternate prayer has also been made of asking CBFC to delete scenes ‘targeting the Sikh community through the projection of false and erroneous facts’. The petition, which is yet to be taken up by the high court also demands that the trailer of the movie on social media and OTT platforms be removed, till fresh clearance is given to the movie.

It also demands that criminal cases be registered against the makers of the movie for allegedly tarnishing the Sikhs community. The movie, which delves into a turbulent period of national emergency in 1975, is slated for release on September 6.