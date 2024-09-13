PM Modi to address rally in Jammu’s Doda today

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, the BJP’s star campaigner, will address an election rally in Doda on Saturday, his first after the announcement of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by the election commission on August 31. A high alert has been sounded in the entire Doda region where an encounter with the terrorists erupted on Friday in the Pingnar area of Chatroo in the adjoining Kishtwar district. (HT File)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally at Doda Sports Stadium on Saturday around noon,” said former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta.

Eight assembly constituencies in three districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban district are going to polls in the first phase on September 18. At least 16 seats in south Kashmir will also go to polls on the same day. In the 2014 assembly elections, PM Modi addressed a BJP rally in the Kishtwar district. Gupta informed that the PM will return to Delhi on Saturday after addressing the rally.

A high alert has been sounded in the entire Doda region where an encounter with the terrorists erupted on Friday in the Pingnar area of Chatroo in the adjoining Kishtwar district.

The party is contesting all 43 assembly seats in the Jammu division. In the last J&K assembly elections in 2014, the BJP won a record 25 seats out of a total of 33 in the Jammu region.

Next visit to Srinagar on Sept 19

After his rally in Doda, Modi will visit Srinagar on September 19 to address another election rally. Voting in the three phases of J&K polls is being held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

In 2014, the state had a PDP-BJP coalition regime headed by Mehbooba Mufti. The coalition fell apart on June 19, 2018, when the BJP pulled out of the coalition over a worsening security scenario.

The state was placed under the governor’s rule. The then-state governor, Satya Pal Malik, later dissolved the assembly. On August 5, 2019, the BJP government at the Centre abrogated Article 370 and the state was bifurcated into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

The BJP’s focus remains on the Jammu region, which has 43 assembly seats in the 90-member J&K assembly. It may be stated here that Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister have already addressed rallies in Jammu and Ramban on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.