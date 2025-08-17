PM Modi to inaugurate 2,000-cr highway projects for Haryana today: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major highway projects on Sunday that will improve road connectivity for Sonepat and Bahadurgarh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six road projects worth about ₹ 11,000 crore, two of which are related to Haryana.(ANI Grab)

Saini said that the prime minister will inaugurate six road projects worth about ₹11,000 crore, two of which are related to Haryana. These two projects, costing about ₹2,000 crore, are part of the urban extension road-2 initiative.

“These two projects will serve as vital four-lane link roads connecting the Delhi–NCR region with Haryana’s industrial clusters. The improved network will not only facilitate smoother transport and the NCR region from traffic jams, it will also improve connectivity and unlock fresh opportunities for trade and employment,” the CM added.

The CM said that a 29.6-km road built at a cost of ₹1,490 crore will provide direct connectivity to Sonepat and relieve the heavy congestion on NH-44. This road will also connect Bawana industrial area directly with NH-352A (Jind–Gohana Road). A 7.3-km stretch costing ₹487 crore will link Dichaon Kalan in Delhi directly to Bahadurgarh and the Kundli Manesar Palwal expressway.