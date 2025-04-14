PM Modi to launch several development projects in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hisar and Yamunanagar on Monday to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several major development projects aimed at enhancing the state’s infrastructure and connectivity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hisar and Yamunanagar on Monday to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several major development projects aimed at enhancing the state’s infrastructure and connectivity. (HT Photo)

According to the Prime Minister’s office (PMO), he will flag-off the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen Airport at 10. 15 am on Monday.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister posted, “Tomorrow, on Ambedkar Jayanti, the day will be dedicated to Haryana’s development journey. At around 10.15 in the morning, I will inaugurate commercial flights between Hisar-Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of the airport. In the afternoon, there is a programme related to many projects in Yamunanagar as well.”

The operation of flights from Hisar to Ayodhya will be twice a week, three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh. Later, in the day Modi will lay the foundation stone of 800-MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power plant at Yamunanagar.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 14.4-km Rewari bypass project, worth around ₹1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

10 IPS among 3k cops on duty for PM’s Yamunanagar rally

As many as 3,000 cops, including 10 superintendents of police-rank IPS officers, 29 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs)-rank HPS officers and 75 inspectors from various districts have been deployed on duty for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Yamunanagar rally on Monday.

PM Modi, who is visiting Yamunanagar after a gap of 11 years, will lay the foundation stone of the third unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant at Kail village of the district.

The visit comes on the day when the country will be celebrating the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

Officials said that he will arrive in the town after addressing his first programme at the inauguration of the airport in Hisar.

Deputy commissioner Parth Gupta said that the programme will be organised in 170 acres of land at Kail village and out of the total area, 40 acres have been used to set up the main pandal and 96 acres for parking of vehicles.

Gupta informed that 22 check posts will be set up across the district and route diversion will be implemented to streamline the traffic movement.

“Three parking spaces have been arranged so that the public arriving at the program do not face any inconvenience. In these parking spaces, places have been marked for the people coming from different cities.

The DC said that more than 15 medical points are being set up by the health department at the venue, where teams of doctors will be present.

In addition, 25 ambulances will also be deployed at various places so that quick medical assistance can be provided in case of any emergency.

“Drinking water tankers and portable toilets have been set up at the rally site, adequate number of chairs have been arranged for the visitors to sit, waterproof pandal has been installed to protect from the scorching sun, uninterrupted power supply has been ensured at the rally site, a special team has been formed to maintain cleanliness, a separate media centre has been set up for the convenience of media personnel,” Gupta said.