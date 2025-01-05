Menu Explore
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Jammu DRM’s office on January 6

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Jan 05, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Officials said the authorities in Jammu, including additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Rajiv Kumar Singh. are working overtime for the inaugural ceremony to be held at Jammu railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Jammu divisional railway manager’s (DRM) office on January 6, officials aware of the matter said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

The development comes after the Union railways minister carved out a Jammu division from the Firozpur division.

The Jammu division, which will cater to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab’s Pathankot, has been welcomed by the people.

The direct train from Delhi to Kashmir is all set to become a reality this month as well.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief Arun Gupta said, “...railway division in Jammu was a long pending demand of chamber because for every minor or major problem, we had to rely on Firozpur.” Gupta expressed gratitude to PM Modi, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

“In the past, we had given similar representations but this time, when we called on Dr Jitendra Singh in Delhi, he called up railways minister, who assured a positive response. Now, Jammu is going to be a full-fledged railway division... this would certainly open new vistas to the people of the region,” said Gupta.

The rail network in J&K has seen considerable expansion in the last few years. “From 15 to 17 passenger trains to and from Jammu per day, the number has now gone over 45 trains. The rail link has reached Baramulla and is being expanded. A rail division in Jammu was definitely needed,” added Gupta.

“While Jammu railway station is being mordernised, the rail division will generate employment. We have requested the authorities to give us a rail coach repair factory. We have been assured a positive response,” he added.

“Once the rail division comes up in Jammu, ancillary units will benefit. This rail division will make an impact on the socio-economic condition of the people in the region,” he said.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dr Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony.

Jammu will be the sixth railway division of northern railways, adding to Delhi, Ambala, Lucknow, Moradabad and Firozpur.

On an average, Jammu railway station records a footfall of 40,000 passengers every day and has become a major railhead en route Katra and Udhampur, before entering Kashmir.

Three new trains to

Vaishno Devi to start

Northern railways said once Reasi-Katra track is commissioned, they will run three new trains between Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra and Srinagar, a Vande Bharat and two express trains every day.

Vande Bharat train will leave Katra at 8.10 am and reach Srinagar at 11.20 am and the express trains will depart from Katra at 9.50 am and 3 pm.

