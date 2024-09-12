PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Srinagar on September 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hit the campaign trail in Kashmir on September 19. PM Narendra Modi will address a rally in Srinagar ahead of J&K polls. (File)

Sharing details, the party’s co-convenor and media in-charge Sajid Yousuf Shah, said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Srinagar on September 19 to address a mega BJP rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Srinagar, ahead of the assembly election. Around 20,000 to 30,000 party workers are expected to attend the rally.”

The BJP, which has never before won a seat in the Valley, is contesting only 19 of the 47 seats in Kashmir, less than one-third of the last assembly elections.

Yousuf said senior leader Mohammad Anwar Khan has been designated as the in-charge of the Prime Minister’s rally. He said the PM has a significant following in Kashmir, adding, “People know that it’s PM Modi who brought peace and development to the region and his presence will bring votes for the party, even in Kashmir.”

The BJP has put in significant work to build a base in Kashmir for the past decade and comes into the polls with a new strategy of focusing on fewer, more winnable seats and leaving many seats vacant for “friendly” allies including independents.

After the abrogation of Article 370, three BJP candidates won — one each from Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara districts — in the DDC elections, giving the party hope of improving fortunes.

Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh have already addressed rallies in Jammu and according to BJP leaders, the former could address a rally in Kashmir as well in the coming days.