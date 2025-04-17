Police act tough on drug peddlers, conduct raids in Samba, Jammu

In a major crackdown on drug peddlers, police, on Wednesday, conducted raids in Samba and Jammu districts and demolished the house of a drug peddler Lau Gujjar, said officials. Police conduct a raid as part of an operation to tackle drug network and identify those involved, at Bari Brahmana in Samba on Wednesday. (ANI)

The police action began early Wednesday when a strong posse of police force assisted by CRPF raised Gujjar Basti in Balole Khad in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district.

During the raid, police also detained around 13 accused that included three to four women.

Bari Brahmana SHO inspector Rajeshwari Singh Slathia said, “The raid in Gujjar Basti was in connection with recent attack on SHO Pushpinder Singh and PSI Abrar Mirza.”

He informed that nearly 13 suspects have been detained for questioning.

“We are verifying the attackers, and they will be dealt with sternly under the law of the land,” he added.

Both the officers, who were severely injured in the attack by drug peddlers on April 10 at Gujjar Basti, are under treatment in a hospital in Punjab.

Three police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bari Brahmana Police Station, were injured after being attacked by drug peddlers in the Balole Khad.

In the attack, SHO Pushpinder Singh, PSI Abrar ul Haq, and selection grade constable Swarn Kumar sustained injuries.

Balole Khad has recently gained notoriety as a hotspot for narcotics activity.

DGP Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday visited Samba, and issued orders to take stern action against drug peddlers, including attackers, who severely injured the police officers.

In another drive, police conducted a raid at Waziru Chak in Bishnah area of Jammu district against the drug peddlers.

During the drive, a strong posse of police men were deployed and house of a notorious drug peddler Lau Gujjar was demolished, said a senior police officer.

“Gujjar has been declared an absconder and an arrest warrant stands issued against him. He will be nabbed soon,” said the officer.

Apart from a house, the foundation of another house belonging to Gujjar, was also demolished, he added.