Man held with 3.4 quintal chura post in Ambala

Police's anti-narcotics cell on Friday arrested a man after recovering 3 quintal and 40 kg chura post (a poppy derivative drug) from his possession.

The accused, identified as Kalvinder Singh, a resident of Jalmana village in Karnal district, was arrested while ferrying the drugs in a truck at a checkpoint near police station Naggal on Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway 152.

Sharing details, superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the arrest was made based on a tip-off and a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Three held for snatching

In another development, a Crime Investigation Agency 1 unit arrested three men for their alleged involvement in three snatching cases.

They have been identified as Jasbir Singh, Jasbir and Hamir Singh, all residents of Jalbera village.

The SP said two of the snatching cases had been registered in May, while one in February. Except Hamir, the other two accused have a past criminal record.

