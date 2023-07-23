Ludhiana: One more held in fake call centre scam

The local police on Sunday apprehended one more person in connection with the fake call centre operating from a rented accommodation in Daad village in Ludhiana, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 30. Five accused, including Krishna Yadav and Sachin, are in custody of Ludhiana police for questioning, while the rest of the accused were sent to jail on judicial remand. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Babbal Preet Singh of Chitti Colony of Ludhiana. According to police, the accused escaped from the spot when police conducted a raid at the call centre on Friday and arrested 29 persons. His name popped up during questioning of the arrested accused.

The accused was an active member of the gang and procured the mobile phone connection on fake names and fake addresses. Five accused, including Krishna Yadav and Sachin, are in police custody for questioning, while the rest of the accused were sent to jail on judicial remand.

On Friday, the police busted the illegal call center and arrested 29 persons involved in allegedly duping global citizens, primarily US residents, under the guise of technical service providers for multinational companies such as Apple and Microsoft. The gang had been deceiving people out of huge amounts of money, making an astonishing USD 10,000 daily.

The arrested gang members hailed from various states across India, including Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi, and Punjab. Over the past one-and-a-half months, the call center was being operated from a rented accommodation in Daad village.

