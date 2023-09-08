Student held for assaulting NSUI members on eve of PU polls

Police have arrested a student and nominated four others for attacking four members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) after a clash at the mandi ground, Sector 49, late on Wednesday in the lead-up to the Panjab University student elections. Police have arrested a student for assaulting NSUI members on the eve of PU polls. (HT File)

The arrested accused was identified as Aman Malik, while the other four include Sourav Sharma, Tushar Mehra, Kamaldeep, Jashan Shergill. Police have also booked a few unidentified persons accompanying the accused students

Police officials said members of the student party Sanatan Dharam College Union attacked NSUI members, also students of SD College, Sector 32, around 2.30 am.

The accused were booked following the complaint of one of the victim students, Hemant Kumar of Sector 63 and a BA final student at the college.

“Aman Malik warned us of serious consequences for supporting NSUI and attacked us with his friends,” the complainant said.

Police said Hemant Kumar besides Sehaj, Manjot and Parbhav Rana suffered multiple injuries after the accused along with their accomplices attacked them with with stones, sluggers and lathis

The victims were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, in a police control room (PCR) vehicle, from where Rana’s parents took him to the Fortis hospital in Mohali.

Sharing further details, probe officials said the four NSUI members who stay in paying guest accommodations were dropping off a friend Deepanshu at Senior Citizen Society in Sector 48 after celebrating a birthday.

They had stopped near the mandi ground when the accused showed up in their cars.

After heated arguments, both the groups broke into a clash. One of the accused hit Parbhav with his car, fracturing his leg and head. Hemant, who sustained a head injury, required six stitches. The other victims also sustained injuries to the head, back and arms.

“Since the medical report of Rana confirmed fracture, we have added a section of grievous hurt in the case,” a cop said.

All the accused have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 49 police station.

