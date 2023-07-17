Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two arrested for snatching, 12 mobile phones recovered

Ludhiana: Two arrested for snatching, 12 mobile phones recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 17, 2023 10:46 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Kamal Kumar of GK Estate of Bhamian Kalan and Deepak Kumar, who is homeless, and currently stays at Ludhiana Railway station

The local police have arrested two persons and recovered 12 mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

The ASI said that the accused were arrested from the area when they were roaming around to execute another snatching. (iStock)
ASI Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused were arrested on a complaint by Kuldeep Kumar of New Madhopuri.

The complainant stated that he has been robbed of his mobile phone by the two accused. Kuldeep stated that he along with his friend Munish was crossing from near cremation ground when they were intercepted by the accused coming from Kashmir Nagar side. The accused brandished a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to them. They snatched a mobile phone from him and fled.

The ASI said that the accused were arrested from the area when they were roaming around to execute another snatching. When frisked, the police recovered as many as 12 mobile phones and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

The police official said that a case under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused, who confessed their involvement in at least 12 such cases. The accused are drug addicts and indulged in crime to meet their need for drugs. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

