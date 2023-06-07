Chandigarh: Flesh trade racket busted at Sector 44 spa, 2 held

Continuing their crackdown against immoral trafficking at spa centres, police on Tuesday arrested two staff members of Raga Spa Centre in Sector 44-C. Police also rescued four female Thailand nationals and sent them to Nari Niketan in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (Getty images)

The accused were identified as spa manager Nikhil, alias Rocky, 23, of Batala, Punjab, and a 28-year-old woman, one of the receptionists.

“Secret information was received that a flesh trade business was going on at the spa centre, following which a decoy customer was sent there. Later, a raid was conducted and the manager and receptionist were arrested,” a cop said, adding that, “Efforts are underway to arrest the spa owner, Balwinder Singh Gill, and female accused.”

The accused were produced before a court that sent the woman to judicial custody and Nikhil to two-day police remand.

They have been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Sector 34 police station.

Earlier on March 8, the district crime cell of UT police had busted an immoral trafficking racket at a Sector-8 spa and arrested four people, including the owner. A total of 18 women, including 11 from Thailand, were rescued back then.