One more held for firing shots outside Panchkula club

Police have made another arrest in the June 15 firing outside a club in Sector 5, taking the total number of arrests to four. As per Panchkula police, investigation so far indicates that the shots were fired on the directions of gangster Bhuppi Rana, who is associated with slain gangster Davinder Bambiha, days after the club management received extortion threats. (iStock)

The fourth accused has been identified as Karan Kumar, alias Dappal, 18, of Naraingarh, Ambala. He was arrested by a team of the crime branch, Sector 26, and on Monday produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

Last week, police had arrested Manbir Singh, alias Manbir Rana, 27, of Barwala, Gaurav, alias Gabbar, 25, of Mauli Jagran and Dikshant, alias Dishu, 18, of Raipur Rani.

As per police, investigation so far indicates that the shots were fired on the directions of gangster Bhuppi Rana, who is associated with slain gangster Davinder Bambiha, days after the club management received extortion threats.

Jatinder Kumar, the manager of The Escape Club, a microbrewery, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 15, stating that at 11.08 pm, two motorcycle-borne men fired multiple shots in the club’s parking before speeding away. No one was injured in the incident. Police had recovered two shells from the spot.

Kumar had told the police that since May 29, they had been receiving extortion calls for ₹30 lakh from an international number. The last threat message was received on June 2.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector-5 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON