Trader’s murder: Ludhiana police probing hawala angle

The city police is probing hawala angle into the murder of 65-year-old trader Manjit Singh, who was killed with an ice pick earlier this week by two men who fled with his bag containing cash, and have questioned 10 of his employees in this regard. Police investigations have revealed that some issues related to hawala money dealings had resulted in the murder. Police also said that the accused were known to the victim and the murder was well planned. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The two assailants had snatched a bag containing cash before murdering Manjit Singh brutally. It is still being probed as to how much was the cash and whether it was foreign currency but it clear that the money was illegal,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Manjit Singh, who was also into money exchange business, was returning home after buying grocery near Kochar Market Chowk on his scooter at 9 pm on Monday night when he was stopped by the two masked men near his house. He was brutally stabbed by the duo with an ice pick and left to die on the road near Jawahar camp.

A senior police official familiar with the matter said they are close to solving the case and it is clear from preliminary investigations that the victims were known to the police.