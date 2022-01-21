Poll code: Installation of rooftop solar panels stopped in Bathinda

After a written complaint by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Election Commission has suspended the installation of rooftop solar panels in the Bathinda Urban segment till the model code of conduct is in force for the Punjab assembly elections.

Vineet Kumar, who joined as the new Bathinda deputy commissioner, said that the action was taken after a complaint was filed against the installation. “Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has been directed to stop distribution and installation of the solar panels. Work will remain stopped until electioneering is over,” he said.

Installation of rooftop solar panels was a key project initiated by finance minister Manpreet Badal, who is seeking re-election on the Congress ticket. On January 16, SAD candidate Sarup Chand Singla had objected to the project being carried out in slum areas.

While Singla alleged that the Congress leadership was trying to influence voters through the government project, the ruling party claimed that the project was approved much before and installation began weeks ago.

PEDA, state’s nodal agency for promotion and development of renewable energy programmes, will execute the project on a pilot basis for 13,000 households in Bathinda Urban segment.